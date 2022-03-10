Santa Ana High School on lockdown after reports of bomb threat, possibly armed student on campus

Officers responded to the school at 520 Walnut Street shortly after 1 p.m., according to the Santa Ana Police Department, and a bomb squad was summoned to the scene.
The suspect, whose whereabouts at the school were unknown, was believed to be a student, a police spokesperson told ABC7.
"No one is currently allowed in or out of the campus to help ensure the safety of our students and staff," the Santa Ana Unified School District said in a statement. "Students are safe and all security protocols are being followed."
News video from AIR7 HD showed officers who arrived at the campus in several patrol and SWAT vehicles.
One person, who appeared to be conscious and alert, was wheeled away from the campus on a gurney by first responders and placed in an ambulance. Whether that person was seriously injured was unclear.
The Police Department urged the public to avoid the area.
❗Out of an abundance of caution, #SAHS has been placed on lockdown due to a report made to police. Students and staff are safe, and all security protocols are being followed.— Santa Ana USD (@SantaAnaUSD) March 10, 2022
