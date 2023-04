A terrifying hit-and-run was caught on camera in Santa Ana.

Wild video shows SUV plow into 2 people and another car before taking off in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- A terrifying hit-and-run was caught on camera in Santa Ana.

Dashcam video showed two pedestrians on Harbor and 1st Street Saturday morning, right before 8 a.m.

Then, suddenly, a white truck slams into them, and then another car.

Police tell us all of the victims are expected to survive.

But the search for that driver is still ongoing tonight.