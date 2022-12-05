Santa Paula High School's 1930s-era gym that was destroyed by fire has been demolished

Students are set to return to classes on Monday after the school closed due to the fire that erupted on Nov. 27.

The high school also has one other gymnasium that hosts sporting events. School officials said it will take weeks to safely remove the rubble from the demolition site.

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (KABC) -- A week after a massive fire destroyed the Santa Paula High School's historical 1930s-era gymnasium, officials announced the gym has been demolished.

Students are set to return to classes on Monday after the school closed due to the fire that erupted on Nov. 27.

On that morning, firefighters found the gym engulfed in flames as thick smoke blew out of the roof.

The fire was contained to that building and extinguished, but a wall did collapse, according to authorities.

"It's certainly sad to watch this burn down," said Daniel Guzman, the school's assistant principal and an alumnus at the time. "It's a part of -- not only of every resident here in Santa Paula, we all have a connection with the gymnasium -- but also going further, it goes back to the 1930s."

The gym served as a movie set for the 1976 horror film "Carrie," starring Sissy Spacek and based on the novel by Stephen King. Some television shows were also shot at the facility.

The high school also has one other gymnasium that hosts sporting events. School officials said it will take weeks to safely remove the rubble from the demolition site.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.