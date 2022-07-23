Security at Santee Alley increased after wild brawl: 'It looked like a WWE match'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=12066390" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Shocking video shows the moment people were hit with crutches and punched as a violent brawl spiraled out of control in the Fashion District's Santee Alley over the weekend.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Just a few days after a violent brawl spiraled out of control in the Fashion District's Santee Alley on Sunday, security presence has been increased.Video showing the chaotic fight - which has been circulating on social media - shows two people attacking each other with crutches in the middle of the busy outdoor shopping area.Multiple men used the crutches to swing at each other. Others involved in the melee were seen in the background pulling each other's hair and throwing punches.Footage shows at least one man use a trash can to strike another man involved in the brawl.Benny Limon told ABC7 on Friday he was there with his girlfriend, and was left stunned."Trash cans went flying, crutches, it looked like a WWE match," he said. "I just got on my phone and started recording."Police said it's unclear what led up to the attack.After posting the video of the fight on Instagram, Limon said one of the people involved reached out to him and told him they were defending their brother-in-law, and said they were not stealing."He confirmed that wasn't the case at all," said Limon. "It was just like a racial comment from one of the store vendors, I guess, toward his brother-in-law, who is African American."Karina Garcia, who owns Glam by KS located next to where police say the store owner was injured, said they're doing well but feel afraid.She said the owner next door is her brother-in-law who's afraid to speak out on camera.Garcia said the owner was attacked after asking the crowd to keep the entrance to his store clear."It has nothing to do with racism because literally 50% of our customers are African American," she said.Eyewitness News reached out to Fashion District leaders for comment, but has not received a response.