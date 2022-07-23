fight

Security at Santee Alley increased after wild brawl: 'It looked like a WWE match'

The man who posted the video online said one of the people involved told him they were simply defending their brother-in-law.
EMBED <>More Videos

Security at Santee Alley increased after chaotic fight

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Just a few days after a violent brawl spiraled out of control in the Fashion District's Santee Alley on Sunday, security presence has been increased.

Video showing the chaotic fight - which has been circulating on social media - shows two people attacking each other with crutches in the middle of the busy outdoor shopping area.

Multiple men used the crutches to swing at each other. Others involved in the melee were seen in the background pulling each other's hair and throwing punches.

Footage shows at least one man use a trash can to strike another man involved in the brawl.

EMBED More News Videos

Shocking video shows the moment people were hit with crutches and punched as a violent brawl spiraled out of control in the Fashion District's Santee Alley over the weekend.



Benny Limon told ABC7 on Friday he was there with his girlfriend, and was left stunned.

"Trash cans went flying, crutches, it looked like a WWE match," he said. "I just got on my phone and started recording."

Police said it's unclear what led up to the attack.

After posting the video of the fight on Instagram, Limon said one of the people involved reached out to him and told him they were defending their brother-in-law, and said they were not stealing.

"He confirmed that wasn't the case at all," said Limon. "It was just like a racial comment from one of the store vendors, I guess, toward his brother-in-law, who is African American."

Karina Garcia, who owns Glam by KS located next to where police say the store owner was injured, said they're doing well but feel afraid.

She said the owner next door is her brother-in-law who's afraid to speak out on camera.

Garcia said the owner was attacked after asking the crowd to keep the entrance to his store clear.

"It has nothing to do with racism because literally 50% of our customers are African American," she said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Fashion District leaders for comment, but has not received a response.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fashion districtdowntown lalos angeleslos angeles countyfightviral videoattackcaught on tapecaught on videocaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
FIGHT
Video: Fists fly, men fight with crutches during brawl in Santee Alley
Knott's Berry Farm to implement chaperone policy after chaotic brawl
Knott's Berry Farm shut down after fights among teens break out: Park
8 ejected after wild brawl between Angels, Mariners in Anaheim
TOP STORIES
Banner plane slams into ocean at Huntington Beach; pilot rescued
Riverside, San Bernardino counties reach 'high' COVID level
Newsom takes jab at TX governor's stance on guns, abortion in new ad
2 children diagnosed with monkeypox in US, CDC says
Embattled WWE chairman Vince McMahon retires amid investigation
Rosemead home-invasion victims held at gunpoint as robbers steal dog
Stanford doctor explains why people are getting hives post-COVID
Show More
Steve Bannon found guilty in contempt of Congress trial
Newsom signs new California law banning gun shows on state property
Vigil honors motorcyclist killed in Mission Hills hit-and-run
Newsom details new gun laws, 1 modeled after TX abortion law
Billy Porter directs coming-of-age romance 'Anything's Possible'
More TOP STORIES News