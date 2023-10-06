Two Oscar-winning actresses are among the cast of the new movie, "She Came to Me." Thanks to an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA, Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei are able to talk about it during the strike.

Anne Hathaway, Marisa Tomei star in new comedy 'She Came to Me' for director Rebecca Miller

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- Two Oscar-winning actresses are among the cast of the new movie, "She Came to Me." Thanks to an interim agreement with SAG-AFTRA, Anne Hathaway and Marisa Tomei are able to talk about it during the strike. So is writer-director Rebecca Miller.

In She Came to Me," Hathaway is a therapist married to a composer and former patient, played by Peter Dinklage. He has a one-night stand with tugboat captain, played by Tomei.

He then writes an opera about it! That is the tip of the iceberg in a film that takes us for one unique cinematic adventure.

"I couldn't be happier than to surprise people, you know?" said Miller. "And I think that you want to--you don't want to always be three steps ahead of a movie. You want to--you want to be able to live in it the way we live in life. Like, we don't know what's going to happen next in life."

Hathaway's character has quite an arc here that takes us all the way to the last shot in the movie.

"As much as art is about spontaneous inspiration, and in the moment, a film like this, which is like a puzzle, you have to make sure all of the edges really line up with one or the other so that the whole thing fits together," said Hathaway. "So we really worked very, very hard to establish a language to make sure that all the details added up to something that would make sense and be enjoyable to the audience."

Tomei took on the role of a woman who loves to love. She knew this movie was just the right fit her... because of Miller.

"I wanted to work with her for so long. And the script is, as you were describing, you don't know where it's going," said Tomei. "The characters are just so complex and so unique and so much to sink our teeth into."

"She Came to Me" is one of those movies where you never quite know where it's heading...but it sure is fun finding out.

"It actually has a great deal of weight to it as well," said Hathaway. "And so the idea that something that, I don't know, looks heavier but feels light or it looks light but carries weight with it just--I love movies like that!"

"She Came to Me" is new to theatres October 6. The film is rated R.