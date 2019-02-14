Authorities respond to shooting reported near synagogue/school in Fairfax District

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities are responding to a shooting reported near a synagogue and Jewish high school facility in LA's Fairfax District.

Police and paramedics responded to the area of the Etz Jacob Congregation/ Ohel Chana High School in the 7600 block of Beverly Boulevard at 12:24 p.m.

A man, believed to be around 35 years old, was reported to have been shot at the location. He was conscious and breathing and was transported to a local hospital.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.
