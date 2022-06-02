Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old last seen in San Fernando Valley

SILVER ALERT - Los Angeles County

Last seen: Laurel Canyon Blvd and Victory Blvd, Los Angeles @LAPDHQ IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/qVfOV0zVcK — CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) June 2, 2022

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert Wednesday for a missing 82-year-old man last seen in the San Fernando Valley.Jose Rivera Lopez was last seen near the intersection of Laurel Canyon and Victory boulevards at around 3:30 p.m.According to CHP, he's believed to be "at risk" and in danger.Lopez, who officials believe is likely on foot, was last seen wearing a brown jacket with black pants and black boots. He was also spotted wearing a grey baseball cap.He's reportedly 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.A photo of Lopez was posted on Twitter by CHP.If you see Lopez, you're asked to contact your local authorities immediately.