Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old last seen in San Fernando Valley

Jose Rivera Lopez was last seen near the intersection of Laurel Canyon and Victory boulevards at around 3:30 p.m.
According to CHP, he's believed to be "at risk" and in danger.
Lopez, who officials believe is likely on foot, was last seen wearing a brown jacket with black pants and black boots. He was also spotted wearing a grey baseball cap.
He's reportedly 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.
A photo of Lopez was posted on Twitter by CHP.
SILVER ALERT - Los Angeles County— CHP - Alerts (@CHPAlerts) June 2, 2022
Last seen: Laurel Canyon Blvd and Victory Blvd, Los Angeles @LAPDHQ IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/qVfOV0zVcK
If you see Lopez, you're asked to contact your local authorities immediately.