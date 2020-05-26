Six Flags: Park reopens in Oklahoma, but SoCal's Magic Mountain could take longer

VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Six Flags has reopened its theme park in Oklahoma, but Southern California's Magic Mountain remains closed for now.
The company has established a series of safety protocols for guests to follow when the Valencia park reopens. These include the wearing of masks, temperature checks and limited attendance to help promote social distancing.
The park is also setting up an online reservation system for tickets and enforcing six feet of separation while guests wait in lines for attractions and food.
Magic Mountain will also provide increased cleaning and make hand sanitizer available throughout the park.
Six Flags officials say decisions to open various parks around the country will vary from location to location.
Theme parks are expected to be allowed to reopen when California reaches Stage 3 of Gov. Gavin Newsom's four-stage reopening plan.
The state is currently in Stage 2 and Newsom indicated on Tuesday that the next stage could be less than a month away, though he did not give a specific date.
Magic Mountain in Valencia says it has prepared a guest safety plan for when it is allowed to reopen, expected sometime this summer.
