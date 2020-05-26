Reopening California

Six Flags: Park reopens in Oklahoma, but SoCal's Magic Mountain could take longer

Magic Mountain in Valencia says it has prepared a guest safety plan for when it is allowed to reopen, expected sometime this summer.
By ABC7.com staff
VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Six Flags has reopened its theme park in Oklahoma, but Southern California's Magic Mountain remains closed for now.

The company has established a series of safety protocols for guests to follow when the Valencia park reopens. These include the wearing of masks, temperature checks and limited attendance to help promote social distancing.

The park is also setting up an online reservation system for tickets and enforcing six feet of separation while guests wait in lines for attractions and food.

Magic Mountain will also provide increased cleaning and make hand sanitizer available throughout the park.

Six Flags officials say decisions to open various parks around the country will vary from location to location.

Theme parks are expected to be allowed to reopen when California reaches Stage 3 of Gov. Gavin Newsom's four-stage reopening plan.

The state is currently in Stage 2 and Newsom indicated on Tuesday that the next stage could be less than a month away, though he did not give a specific date.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvalenciasanta claritalos angeles countytheme parkcoronavirusreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus: Brea Mall reopens with new safety guidelines
Hair salons, barbershops can reopen in most CA counties
OC businesses excited to reopen as region settles into Phase Two
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hair salons, barbershops can reopen in most CA counties
4 police officers fired after video shows officer kneeling on neck of black man who died
Donor pays tuition for struggling SoCal nursing student
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms highest single-day total of new cases
Heads up: Your stimulus payment could come in plain envelope
Caught on camera: Brown bear creeps up behind boy hiking
Coronavirus: Brea Mall reopens with new safety guidelines
Show More
In a first, Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets
COVID-19 in OC: 110 new cases, no additional deaths
L.A. Care hiring in clinical and non-clinical areas
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local officials
White woman in NYC calls police on black man over dog leash
More TOP STORIES News