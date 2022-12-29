'Happy Hats' help lift spirits of children fighting serious illness

TORRANCE (KABC) -- "Happy Hats for Kids" are all about the power of healing -- and how a small gesture can have a big impact on the lives of others. These are no ordinary hats; and they certainly are making a difference.

Sheri Waldstein founded her non-profit in 1991 for a very personal reason.

"Happy hats for kids was started 31 years ago because I lost my little brother, my mother and my father and my grandmother all to cancer and I was a hat designer by profession," said Waldstein.

And so the idea took off. Since then, the hats have brightened the spirits of children in hospitals... fighting cancer, serious illnesses and more recently - COVID.

The hats are whimsical, creative, all hand sewn and decorated by hundreds of caring volunteers year round.

Among them... the mayor of Torrance, George Chen.

"These kids in hospitals need every type of support people could give them they need to know they are valued and not suffering alone," said Chen. "Think of ways to bless others - our community will be better our world will be better if every one of us when we start out each day, how can we bless someone else?"

For years the hats have made their way into hospitals nationwide - during the holidays, it's a special delivery from Santa. For the children, smiles and a much needed moment a joy.