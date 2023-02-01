SoCal attacks: Suspect previously arrested for road rage and steroids

Nathaniel Walter Radimak has a pending case where he's accused of allegedly attacking someone in Hollywood in 2020.

Nathaniel Radimak has a pending case where he is accused of allegedly attacking another driver in a road rage incident that occurred in Hollywood in January 2020. When his car was searched, he allegedly had steroids and more than $30,000.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The man who allegedly carried out a series of violent road-rage attacks across Southern California allegedly had steroids and more than $30,000 when his vehicle was searched after an incident in 2020, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, made his first appearance in court Tuesday, pleading not guilty to complaints from 12 people claiming he attacked them in their vehicles, and new details were released by the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office on its investigation.

He was charged with four counts each of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and criminal threats, along with one felony count of vandalism, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

He's also charged with two misdemeanor counts of vandalism and one misdemeanor count of elder abuse. He pled not guilty to all charges.

A Los Angeles judge did not allow Eyewitness News to film Radimak in court on Tuesday, saying there may be more victims that need to identify him.

Caught on camera: Man attacks car with pipe in road-rage incident on 2 Freeway in Glendale

Radimak -- who is due back in court Feb. 14 -- was ordered to remain jailed at the request of the prosecution, which cited a lengthy criminal history that spans nearly two decades and crosses multiple states and jurisdictions, according to the District Attorney's Office.

"The defendant's criminal record going back to 2004, almost 20 years, and in 20 years, eight different states were affected by defendant's criminal conduct," said the judge.

Ten people have reached out to Eyewitness News saying Radimak violently attacked them in cities across L.A. County, most of the whom are women.

He already has a pending case in which he is charged with a misdemeanor count of battery and a felony count of possession for sale of a controlled substance in connection with an alleged January 2020 road-rage attack on a motorist in Hollywood, according to the District Attorney's Office.

RELATED: Man with metal pipe in road-rage video on SoCal freeway involved in other incidents

He allegedly had steroids and thousands of dollars when his vehicle was searched, the DA said.

The latest case stems from a series of alleged attacks dating back to last June when Radimak is accused of threatening to assault a 74-year-old woman outside a doctor's office in Glendale, according to the District Attorney's Office.

He is also accused of threatening to attack a woman at a storage facility in Atwater Village last Nov. 9, and allegedly getting out of his vehicle later that day to threaten another woman on a freeway and break one of her headlights, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors also allege that Radimak used a pipe to strike someone's car on the 2 Freeway on Jan. 11, and that he allegedly nearly struck a couple's vehicle with his car and then struck it with a metal pole after following them from a shopping mall in Pasadena the same day.

Radimark was taken into custody in Torrance about 3 p.m. Sunday by members of the California Highway Patrol's Southern Division Major Crimes Unit.

"The assaults were captured on a dash-cam video and several leads were provided to our department by the public which led to the arrest,'' theCHP reported.

In a statement, District Attorney George Gascón said, "The victims in this case were reasonably terrified by what they experienced, but this reign of terror ends today. Motorists in Los Angeles shouldn't have to live in fear of being attacked while simply driving on the freeway.''

The case remains under investigation by the CHP and the Los Angeles and Pasadena police departments, according to the District Attorney's Office.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.