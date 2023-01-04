Storm to bring heavy rain, flooding, dangerous waves to Southern California

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another powerful weather system is sweeping into California this week, bringing a possibly deadly storm to the Bay Area and potential flooding to Southern California.

SoCal could see up to three inches of rain fall in an intense downpour Wednesday night into Thursday morning, leading to potential flooding and dangerously high waves at the beach. Winds in the deserts will reach dangerous speeds around 60-65 mph, bringing them just a little short of hurricane power.

The northern part of the state will see even more dangerous weather conditions. Meteorologists from our sister station KGO-TV in San Francisco forecast winds up to 60 mph with heavy rain, expected to knock down trees and power poles while also triggering mudslides and flooding. The National Weather Service is warning of a potential loss of human life caused by the storm.

The storm is also likely to bring 2-5 feet of snow to the Sierras in central California, providing a helpful boost to the state's water supply left low by years of drought.

Southern California won't be hit quite so hard, but will still see strong storm conditions, including dangerously high waves and rip currents at the beaches.

The rain will start in Southern California at a lighter pace during the daytime Wednesday, turning to a heavy downpour in the overnight hours. At times, up to an inch of rain per hour could fall overnight.

Full forecast from ABC7 here.

Thursday morning will be a difficult and potentially dangerous commute on many SoCal roads.

A flood watch has been issued for much of the region, especially areas still recovering from wildfires.

A high wind watch has also been issued for Ventura County lasting through early Thursday morning.

A beach hazard warning has also been issued, saying waves of 10-14 are possible off Orange County and San Diego as well as Ventura County.

Local communities in Southern California are preparing for the storm, particularly in vulnerable areas such as beachside communities and areas scarred by wildfires.

"We're worried about three factors mainly," said Lt. Chris Pierce with the Seal Beach Marine Safety Department. "It's gonna be rain coming down that will saturate the ground. It'll be surf that's gonna push additional water up onto the already saturated ground, in combination with the already-high tides."