For her 12th birthday, Aiyana Williams didn't want a party. Instead she brought gifts to Fire Station 32 in Pasadena to share with others and the "Spark of Love" toy drive.

12-year old celebrates her birthday by asking that presents be donated to 'Spark of Love' toy drive

PASADENA (KABC) -- When you're a growing kid, every birthday is big deal - often with a big "wish list" of toys and gifts. However, 12-year old Aiyana Williams' story is about her big heart.

"We've been going shopping with donation money from our friends and family," said Williams.

We caught up with Williams and her mom Orlena Perez at Fire Station 32 in Pasadena. For her birthday, she didn't want a party... she asked that presents be donated to this year's "Spark of Love" toy drive.

"I'm just trying to give back this year because I really don't need it all," said Williams.

"She does amazing things. She has a heart of gold and always wants to give back," said Perez. "She's amazing. She's an inspiration for me."

"I think it's probably one of the most phenomenal things I've heard in a while. I'm a parent myself. I think we teach our kids to be kind and generous and this is certainly one of those things that helps the community and brings light to this time of year," said Capt. Emmanuel Lessis, Pasadena Fire Department.

The gesture isn't totally surprising. Aiyana spends a lot of her time volunteering, including helping to feed the homeless at a Los Angeles area shelter.

"I don't know how to explain it but it makes me feel really happy," said Williams.

Donations like this make all the difference in making sure all children have gifts to open this holiday season. And she's not done yet. She has a few more weeks to fill more boxes.

Happy birthday Aiyana! And thank you for your generosity.