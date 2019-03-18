Eyewitness This: Hikers flout super bloom shutdown, new aspirin guidelines, Budweiser Clydesdales coming to LB

Disobeying the super bloom shutdown already?
Dozens of people were spotted still hiking at Walker Canyon Monday morning -- even after Lake Elsinore shut down access to the poppy super bloom.
Lake Elsinore City Hall announced on Sunday that no additional shuttles or visitors will be allowed into Walker Canyon. The closure was because so many people were flocking out to the area that flowers were being trampled, and parking and traffic were getting choked up.
The city said on Facebook: "We will evaluate all options next week including ways to shut this down. Thank you for your understanding. We know it has been miserable and has caused unnecessary hardships for our entire community."
New guidelines on taking low-dose aspirin
Taking daily low-dose aspirin to prevent strokes and heart attacks is no longer recommended for healthy, older adults.
Experts say it's much more important to improve lifestyle habits and control blood pressure and cholesterol.
The American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association say doctors may consider aspirin for certain older high-risk patients as long as there is no increased risk for internal bleeding.
Aspirin can also save the life of anyone who's had a stroke, heart attack, open-heart surgery or stents placed in their arteries.
Budweiser Clydesdales horses coming to Long Beach!
The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales horses are coming to Belmont Shore!
The team will visit half a dozen bars. The first stop is Panama Joe's on Second Street and Granada Avenue at noon on Saturday March 30.
There will be photo opportunities at Legends Sports Bar near Corona Avenue, then the team will travel to several other bars. The events are free to the public.
The Budweiser Clydesdales horses made their debut in 1933 when it became legal to sell beer in the U.S. again.
