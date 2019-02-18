Eyewitness This: Here are the stories to start your day.Call your pals and your confidants to travel across the sea and back again! A "Golden Girls" cruise is setting sail from Miami next year.The five-night cruise includes excursions like a Golden Girls bar crawl, and onboard activities like Golden Girls trivia, and karaoke. Tickets start around $1,000.You can call it an end of an era. Payless ShoeSource is the latest retail chain closing up shop. The company announced it's closing all 2,100 stores in the U.S., including online operations. Liquidation sales have already started.The chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2017. Payless says the majority of the stores will remain open until May. This is the biggest closing by a single chain this year.Now here's something you don't want to miss -- The year's largest super moon rises Monday night! Early Tuesday morning will be prime viewing time for what's known as a "hunger moon" or "snow moon" -- appropriately named for the weather that often occurs this time of year.The moon will be as close as it ever gets to Earth -- about 221,000 miles -- and will look its biggest and brightest around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday.SoCal will continue to see some snow in the mountains Monday, and then clear but cold conditions through the rest of the day. Some rain is on tap later in the week.