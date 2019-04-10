LA-based bolero group Tres Souls release 1st album

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- "We were thinking about a name that represented the essence of generations that came before us," artist Roberto Carlos said. "Musicians, authors, composers, and we said we all have that soul and love for music and we're 3 people -- uno, dos, tres -- Tres Souls."Roberto Carlos, Rocio Mendoza and Jesus Martinez are bolero musicians called Tres Souls -- with roots in Mexico -- capturing the heart of Los Angeles through traditional ballads.They met and formed the band in 2011, and immediately bonded over their love for the unique sounds of this music genre,first instilled by their families."Music was always a part of my life growing up, my parents were musicians and singers. I listen to a lot of traditional Mexican music growing up, including Boleros, so it's always been a part of my life," Mendoza expressed."Bolero music has always been in my soul because of my dad. My dad was a performer in Oaxaca, he played in a trio romantic, and he played the requinto like I do," Martinez said."I think about my dad...he's not a musician but he loves the music," added Carlos.Boleros were born in Cuba and later spread throughout Mexico and Latin America. The sounds have a romantic tone with slow, rhythmic melodies with guitar and vocals.Tres Souls take their artform seriously, constantly learning from one another and studying past bolero artists, but unlike other traditional Mexican music, like mariachi and norteño, bolero is not taught at most music schools."It's taught from one generation to another. My father taught me. An older musician from Boleros taught him. And that's just how it continues," Martinez said.A tribute to their heritage,the trio romantico's new album is filled with beloved vintage boleros and original soulful ballads."People really enjoy what we're doing, it becomes a family affair," Mendoza said.