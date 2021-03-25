Parking tickets: LA County to resume full parking enforcement April 1

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6546978" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

An abandoned Range Rover has been parked in a Hancock Park tow-away zone for two and a half months. It's been broken into and is missing its license plates, but the city won't move it. It all has to do with a mountain of red tape due to COVID-19.