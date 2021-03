Parking tickets: LA County to resume full parking enforcement April 1

EMBED >More News Videos Following a relaxation of parking enforcement due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Los Angeles Department of Transportation on Thursday again began issuing tickets for violations that had been overlooked for months.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will resume enforcement of all parking violations in unincorporated areas of the county on April 1, officials reminded residents today.After a period of relaxed enforcement due to the coronavirus pandemic, the department's Parking Enforcement Detail will once again issue tickets for street sweeping violations, expired registration and other violations, and will also begin towing vehicles that have been warned via a "red tag.''Those in need of financial assistance to pay citations can make arrangements at www.lasheriffparking.com , by calling 866-561-9744, or writing to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, P.O. Box 30629, Los Angeles, CA 90030-0629.The city of Los Angeles resumed enforcement of parking violations in October , and changed its street-sweeping services from weekly to bi-weekly on March 1.