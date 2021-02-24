black history month

Renowned local illustrator Monica Ahanonu behind Google Doodle of civil rights poet Audre Lorde for Black History Month

Los Angeles illustrator Monica Ahanonu said when she first read Audre Lorde's poems, it inspired her to be more bold and brave in the face of fear.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- World renowned American poet and activist Audre Lorde was born Feb. 18, 1934.

Upon her death in 1992, she left behind a body of work speaking to the struggles of people of color, women and gays and lesbians like herself.

Freelance illustrator Monica Ahanonu, who lives in Los Angeles, says when she first read Lorde's poems, it inspired her to be more bold and brave in the face of fear.

Ahanonu was honored to be chosen by Google to do a "Doodle" dedicated to Lorde. As an Illustrator, Ahanonu has a unique artist style that has landed her on the cover of news magazines across the country.

Her body of work includes many of the world's most inspiring women: Rosa Parks, Diana Ross, Beyonce, and the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg to name a few. She's become enthralled putting her artistic talent to work on her Lorde project.

RELATED | LA teacher encourages students to learn Black hIstory
EMBED More News Videos

'I really deeply appreciate her ability to speak to frankly.' Parents utilize online platform and teacher who focuses on Black history


"I've drawn her before in the past for other smaller projects," said Ahanonu. "So it's mostly been recently that I got to study her."

She says the poet's work has inspired a vast audience.

"Different areas that she fought for, people in those areas were encouraged by her," said Ahanonu.

RELATED | St. Elmo Village in Mid-City was birthplace of BLM movement
EMBED More News Videos

Art, community and civil rights - since 1969, those three things have come together at St. Elmo Village in Mid-City. The small place gave birth to giant causes like the Black Lives Matter movement.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countyblackhistoryartblack historyhistorygoogleblack history month
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
This brewer is the 1st Black woman in PA to have a signature beer after launching French Toast Ale
Inglewood staple The Serving Spoon receives outpouring of community support
Philly rapper Chill Moody wants you to enjoy 'Nice Things' with new kombucha
NJ brewery honors Black History Month with special beer series
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fry's Electronics permanently closing all stores
Tiger Woods is awake, recovering after SoCal car crash
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
'A Touch of Disney' event coming to Disney California Adventure
VIDEO: Tennessee woman jumps into frozen pool to rescue dog
CA couple finds stolen EDD money, gets tax bill
Fauci: NIH to study 'long-haul' COVID symptoms
Show More
Federal judge says California can enforce net neutrality law
Dwyane Wade golfed with Tiger Woods day before crash
Deputy on scene describes Tiger Woods as 'lucid and calm'
Family: Navy vet died after police placed knee on his neck
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
More TOP STORIES News