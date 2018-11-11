THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --A public memorial service will be held for Sgt. Ron Helus, a Ventura County sheriff's sergeant who was killed in the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.
The sheriff's office said that Helus' service will be held Nov. 15 at noon at the Calvary Community Church, 5495 Via Rocas, in Westlake Village.
After the service, a short procession will take place and a graveside service will be at Pierce Brothers Valley Mortuary and Cemetary, 5600 Lindero Canyon Road, in Westlake Village.
The office said parking will be limited and encouraged carpooling for anyone who wanted to pay their respects to Helus and his family.
Helus was killed Wednesday night when a gunman opened fire on patrons at the country-themed bar. The 29-year veteran of the department was one of the first responders at the scene and ended up being shot multiple times.
On Thursday, former Sheriff Geoff Dean, who was close to Helus, said the sergeant had planned to retire within the next year.
On Saturday, a fundraiser was held for Helus at Chuy's Simi Valley West. The general manager of the restaurant, Andrew Lasalas, said 15 percent of sales went to Helus' family.
"We've had a huge outcry. We have an amazing community here in Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks and Camarillo. All the people that have come in today have just shown so much gratitude for us, not just for holding the fundraiser, but for what he did that day for those people," he said.
Lasalas added nearly $2,000 was raised by the end of the day.