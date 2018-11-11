THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Memorial service to be held for Ron Helus, sheriff's sergeant killed in Thousand Oaks mass shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

A public memorial service will be held for Sgt. Ron Helus, a Ventura County sheriff's sergeant who was killed in the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. (KABC)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
A public memorial service will be held for Sgt. Ron Helus, a Ventura County sheriff's sergeant who was killed in the mass shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

The sheriff's office said that Helus' service will be held Nov. 15 at noon at the Calvary Community Church, 5495 Via Rocas, in Westlake Village.

MORE: Ventura County sheriff's Sgt. Ron Helus was 'hard working, dedicated' and 'died a hero'

After the service, a short procession will take place and a graveside service will be at Pierce Brothers Valley Mortuary and Cemetary, 5600 Lindero Canyon Road, in Westlake Village.

The office said parking will be limited and encouraged carpooling for anyone who wanted to pay their respects to Helus and his family.

Helus was killed Wednesday night when a gunman opened fire on patrons at the country-themed bar. The 29-year veteran of the department was one of the first responders at the scene and ended up being shot multiple times.

On Thursday, former Sheriff Geoff Dean, who was close to Helus, said the sergeant had planned to retire within the next year.

MORE: Remembering the victims of the Thousand Oaks mass shooting

On Saturday, a fundraiser was held for Helus at Chuy's Simi Valley West. The general manager of the restaurant, Andrew Lasalas, said 15 percent of sales went to Helus' family.

"We've had a huge outcry. We have an amazing community here in Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks and Camarillo. All the people that have come in today have just shown so much gratitude for us, not just for holding the fundraiser, but for what he did that day for those people," he said.

Lasalas added nearly $2,000 was raised by the end of the day.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societythousand oaks mass shootingmemorialfundraisermass shootingventura county sheriff's departmentrestaurantSimi ValleyThousand OaksVentura CountyWestlake VillageLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Thousand Oaks shooting: Gunman died from self-inflicted gunshot
Thousand Oaks gunman posted to social media during attack
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: 13 dead, including gunman
More thousand oaks mass shooting
SOCIETY
Top stories from ABC7 on Instagram
Racist post costs firefighter his job
Happy birthday, Marine Corps! 5 things you may not know
69-year-old man seeks age change to 49
More Society
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire burns more than 83,200 acres as it burns in LA-Ventura County area
Woolsey Fire: AIR7 HD surveys neighborhoods affected by fire
Smoke advisory issued for much of SoCal due to Woolsey, Hill fires
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey, Hill fires
2 horses rescued after surviving Woolsey Fire in Malibu
Thousand Oaks shooting: Gunman died from self-inflicted gunshot
Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 105,000 acres with 20 percent containment
Pepperdine University students take shelter as flames encroached on Malibu campus
Show More
VIDEO: Authorities provide 4:30 pm update on destructive Woolsey Fire
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
CA firefighter advocate hits back at Trump's threat to withhold funding
2 arrested for looting in Ventura County evacuation zone
2 deaths in Malibu possibly related to Woolsey Fire
More News