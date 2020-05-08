SoCal heat wave: What's open, what's closed this weekend amid coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With a heat wave hanging over the region this weekend, many Southern Californians might be looking toward outdoor activities like beaches and parks to get some fresh air and cool off.
But the coronavirus pandemic has many activities closed to enforce social distancing. The degree to which beaches, parks and recreation areas are closed or open varies from county to county and city to city. Here's a brief look at what is open and closed right now in some local jurisdictions:
Los Angeles County: As some beaches across California begin to slowly reopen, Los Angeles County beaches could follow suit, possibly reopening as soon as next week. But for now, they're still closed.
The county health department's stay-at-home order applies to all cities in the county except for Pasadena and Long Beach, which have their own health departments. As the state and other municipal bodies begin to slowly reopen some public spaces for recreational activities, the county says trails, trailheads and golf courses will be accessible to the public beginning Friday, May 8.
The county has closed indoor and outdoor playgrounds, beaches, piers, beach bike paths and beach access points in a health order that has been extended through May 15. Parks are still open for activities such as walking and jogging.
Health officials have also asked L.A. County residents not to visit other counties that may have looser restrictions for fear of developing an infection and bringing it back to Los Angeles.
Los Angeles city: Following the county's guidelines, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said many hiking trails, trailhead parks and golf courses will also reopen. The popular Runyon Canyon, however, will remain closed. Anyone using city hiking trails and golf courses are required to wear face coverings, even if alone, and physical distancing guidelines also remain in effect.
A wide variety of other recreation activities and facilities are closed to the public. These include recreation centers, aquatic facilities, basketball courts, soccer fields and public beaches.
Still open are equestrian trails, dog parks and parks for walking and running. People must engage in social distancing while at these facilities and group sports are not allowed.
Orange County: As of May 7, all Orange County beaches operated by the county were allowed to reopen for "active recreational use." This comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all Orange County beaches to close on April 30 after crowds flocked to cities like Huntington Beach to escape a previous bout of heat over the region. Individual beaches such as Seal Beach and Dana Point were later allowed to reopen with approval from the governor and modifications to ensure physical distancing and discourage large gatherings on the sand.
Catalina: The island's Chamber of Commerce is asking tourists not to visit during the pandemic, noting the island is a small community with limited health-care facilities. The island's beaches, piers and trails have been closed for public access.
San Bernardino County: As of April 25, county parks and lakes will be reopened. The reopening of city-owned and private parks, trails and golf courses for passive recreation on a limited scale will be allowed.
Mount Baldy: The resort has reopened for skiing, although physical distancing measures, including the use of masks, are in place.
Ventura County: The county has somewhat loosened some of its stay-at-home orders. Golf courses are allowed to re-open. Many beaches are opened, although that can vary from city to city.
Details of Ventura County's new order are available here.
Riverside County: Outdoor activities that are prohibited include the use of picnic tables, playgrounds, team sports or other similar public events and gatherings. Parks and trails remain open, including parking lots. Golf courses that were temporarily closed because of the pandemic are now allowed to operate, with certain restrictions.
