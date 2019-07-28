ABC7 Salutes

SoCal military couple struggling to find job gets help at Pomona job fair

Military service gives veterans many skills that make them valuable employees once they leave the military.

But that transition to civilian life is not always easy.

The Los Angeles Veterans Resource Expo, held at the Pomona Fairplex, is designed to help veterans and transitioning service members.

Even military spouses like U.S. Army Reservist Jevonta Brown and his fiancé Paulina Villasenor, who met in Germany while serving in the Army.

They visited the expo Friday in hopes of finding a job.

"I lost count. I literally applied everywhere when I first got here," said Burton.

Both say finding work has proven to be easier said than done.

"We underestimated when we got out. We thought we were going to get a job right away, but that's not the case, it takes a while," said Villasenor.

And having a baby on the way is just one key reason Burton is hoping to land a stable job.

"We know how meaningful it can be for a veteran, both a man and a female," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, who helped organized the annual event.

The young couple encourages others in similar situations to stick with the job hunt, no matter how hard it gets.

"Just keep applying, keep applying, keep applying," said Villasenor.
