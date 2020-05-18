SoCal Strong

South Pasadena restaurants band together to feed frontline workers

Healthcare providers and essential workers have received free meals during fight against COVID-19.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As workers protect us on the front lines, South Pasadena small businesses are showing kindness through donated food.

South Pasadena Homegrown Exchange, a community group founded by Michelle Hammond, is partnering with local small businesses to deliver free meals to workers at grocery stores, hospitals and nursing homes.

"It's more the thought that they are being appreciated for the risks that they are putting themselves out there, and that they are being thought of," said Hammond.

She hopes the new initiative strengthens small businesses in the community by helping each other and those in need amid the COVID19 hardship.

"Everyone was saying this is such a great idea. I started receiving DMs for more purchases for me to deliver," Hammond told ABC7. "I felt like, well, this could be bigger, other restaurants could set this up," she explained.

Through the generosity of patrons, the fundraised meals are provided by area restaurants such as Tomato Pie Pizza Joint - one of many businesses pivoting to stay afloat during the pandemic crisis.

"We have such a great customer base that comes in and they are so appreciative of us being there, and we're appreciative of them," said Hunter Phelan, co-owner and general manager of Tomato Pie Pizza Joint. "All of our employees are very thankful to be working," Phelan added.

You can help support those in the battlefront with additional donations and deliveries by messaging South Pasadena Homegrown Exchange on Instagram and Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssouth pasadenacoronavirus helpsmall businesscoronavirussocal strongcommunitycovid 19 pandemicsmall business survival
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCAL STRONG
Local businesses show 'We Love LA' during COVID19 crisis
New foster program will take care of your pet if you get coronavirus
Paul Shaffer's daughter fosters puppies
LAPD delivers 'Prom Party in a Box' to high school seniors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Source: Lifeguards searching for former WWE star missing off Venice Beach
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Newsom provides update on coronavirus response
Diners flock to SoCal restaurants open for sit-in services despite state orders
Newsom announces announces pro sports, hair salons may reopen in next few weeks
Investigation continues into downtown LA fire
CA offering relief funds for undocumented immigrants
COVID-19 isn't just a respiratory disease. It hits the whole body
Show More
Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
10-year-old child fatally shot in La Puente, authorities say
Joshua Tree partially reopens, though many campsites remain closed
Danny Trejo helps hands out food boxes in Compton
This immunity boosting soup can help your body fight illnesses
More TOP STORIES News