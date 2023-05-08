Another round of street takeovers caught on camera in South LA, Compton

Another round of dangerous street takeovers were caught on camera in South Los Angeles and Compton.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Another round of dangerous street takeovers were caught on camera in South Los Angeles and Compton.

Video shows the drivers taking over several intersections overnight, surrounded by a crowd of spectators. Some people were seen hanging from the car windows, and another person leaning out of a car with the passenger door open.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to four street takeovers but all the intersections were eventually cleared.

No arrests were made.

The sheriff's department has said it is trying to crack down on street takeovers in the wake of a wild looting incident that followed a takeover a couple weeks ago.