Student stabbed during fight with another student at Miguel Contreras Learning Complex, police say

Breaking News: Miguel Contreras Learning Center is currently on lockdown due to an assault with a deadly weapon incident that occurred on campus. #LASPD is on scene investigating. One student victim has been identified. One suspect has been identified and is outstanding. pic.twitter.com/tMWrnuuERg — LA School Police (@LASchoolPolice) January 26, 2022

Update Miguel Contreras: #LASchoolPolice are conducting a safety sweep of the campus at this time. The school will remain on lockdown. We asked that all parents stay clear of the school at this time. — LA School Police (@LASchoolPolice) January 26, 2022

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A student was stabbed during a fight on the campus of a Westlake school Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.Officers with the Los Angeles School Police Department were called to the Miguel Contreras Learning Complex just before 1 p.m. about a report of an assault.An L.A. school police sergeant told Eyewitness News two students were fighting when one of them stabbed the other.The student was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition. The other student remains on the run, according to police.The school has since been placed under a lockdown and officers are asking parents to stay clear of the school.