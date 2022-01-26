school stabbing

Student stabbed during fight with another student at Miguel Contreras Learning Complex, police say

An L.A. school police sergeant told Eyewitness News two students were fighting when one of them stabbed the other.
Eyewitness News at 11am - January 26, 2022

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A student was stabbed during a fight on the campus of a Westlake school Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers with the Los Angeles School Police Department were called to the Miguel Contreras Learning Complex just before 1 p.m. about a report of an assault.

An L.A. school police sergeant told Eyewitness News two students were fighting when one of them stabbed the other.



The student was rushed to the hospital in an unknown condition. The other student remains on the run, according to police.

The school has since been placed under a lockdown and officers are asking parents to stay clear of the school.



This is a breaking news report. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

