Supreme fans battle long lines to shop new store in West Hollywood

Thursday's grand opening of a new store in West Hollywood brought out dozens of "hype" enthusiasts, who all share a love for fashion and of course, exclusivity.

WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- After nearly two decades on Fairfax Avenue, Supreme has a new home on the Sunset strip.

"When my dad told me ... I was like, really surprised," said Gadiel Alvardo, who visited the store from Utah. "I was like, 'Oh, that's really cool.'"

"Supremes are really special to me because it's something that me my dad can do, and like something that can bond us together, and it's the same with us with shoes. We really like to collect shoes and stuff."

The former Sunset Tower Records building is now mostly white, emblazoned with the iconic Supreme box logo.

Much like their access to the latest streetwear, the process of getting into the store Thursday took time and dedication.

The brand established in the 90s has gained worldwide popularity and fans attribute its success to that "hype" that consists of simple designs, a special spin on pop culture and limited merchandise.

"I'm not going to lie, it's the hype that that brought me to it," said Tahreik Stanley of Long Beach. "I barely started wearing it, probably like 2018. So yeah, not that long ago."

The store is located at 8801 Sunset Boulevard.

The shop will operate between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.