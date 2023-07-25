Owner of makeshift RV park in Sylmar offers apology after judge orders tenants to vacate property

The owner of a makeshift RV park in Sylmar spoke out after a judge ordered tenants to vacate the property due to health and safety concerns.

SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- The owner of a makeshift RV park in Sylmar spoke out on Monday, days after a judge ordered tenants to vacate the property due to health and safety concerns.

"I feel very sad because they say that I have hurt them and that they're sick because of me," said Cruz Godoy, who owns the property and lives in a house on the lot, referring to the residents of the RVs. Godoy spoke to reporters in Spanish during an interview at the RV park. "But I want to apologize to them because I didn't know their hearts ached because of this," she said.

Godoy said the RVs and the area where they are parked will be cleaned. She had been allowing the owners of dozens of recreational vehicles to park outside her home.

People who live in the RVs said Godoy has been charging them about $500 a month for each vehicle.

For years, neighbors have complained about the smell emanating from the property, adding that human waste from the lot has been spilling out onto the street.

A judge ordered all tenants to vacate the property by July 23, but Godoy and other residents remained there as of Monday. Los Angeles housing officials helping find temporary housing for those who complied with the order to vacate.

The L.A. Department of Water and Power shut down electricity service at the site.

Godoy has been charged with criminal misdemeanors in connection with zoning and permitting violations. She is scheduled to appear in court next week.