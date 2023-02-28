Residents in Tarzana can be seen walking their dogs on dark streets as the neighborhood is still without power following last weekend's storm.

Thousands in Tarzana still without power as LADWP works non-stop to restore service before new storm

TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Work crews for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power are working non-stop to restore power to residents in Tarzana who have been living in the dark since last weekend's storm.

One resident, Jeff Krause, said that he lost power around 9 p.m. Friday night and has since been struggling through what feels like living "back on the prairie."

"What can I say, it's a hardship," Krause said. "It's cold, we can't run the heat, we can't run the laundry machine, the dishwasher, the garbage disposal. It feels like we are back on the prairie."

Another resident, Noa Nehemia, said she came home from dinner to find her gate wouldn't open, leaving her cars trapped inside.

"We came back from dinner and the gate didn't open, so our cars were stuck inside," said Nehemia.

Despite the continued struggle, crews have begun restoring power to some areas. The intersection of Ventura and Tampa had just had its power restored as of Monday night.

Los Angeles County is expected to receive up to half an inch of rain on Tuesday before more rain is expected Wednesday.