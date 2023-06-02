Former teacher at Sherman Oaks middle school accused of molesting students

Kareem Spann, a former teacher at Louis Armstrong Middle School, is charged with one felony count of lewd act on a child and one misdemeanor count of child molesting, officials said.

Kareem Spann is charged with one felony count of lewd act on a child and one misdemeanor count of child molesting.

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A man who taught at a middle school in Sherman Oaks pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges involving alleged sexual misconduct with two students.

Kareem Spann, 46, of Burbank, was arrested Tuesday by Los Angeles Police Department detectives after they received "multiple reports from students of alleged ongoing inappropriate sexual contact by Spann while he was employed at Louis Armstrong Middle School,'' the LAPD said in a statement Thursday.

Spann, who remains in custody, is charged with one felony count of lewd act on a child and one misdemeanor count of child molesting, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Spann -- an eighth-grade teacher -- allegedly began having inappropriate communication in April with a student that led to grooming, according to investigators. The grooming led to inappropriate and unlawful touching, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The other charge involves a separate child, with the alleged crime occurring during lunch time on school property in April, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Spann was employed at the school from 2022-2023, the LAPD said. Los Angeles police are investigating the case, with any other potential alleged victims asked to call law enforcement at 818-374-5415, according to the District Attorney's Office.

In a statement announcing the charges, District Attorney George Gascon said, "Children deserve to feel safe and secure in their environment, and it is the responsibility of adults to protect them from any form of abuse or exploitation. These types of crimes against vulnerable students are sickening and a violation of trust.''

Spann is due back in a Van Nuys courtroom June 21.