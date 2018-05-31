Authorities warn drivers to avoid Cajon Pass amid more heavy fog

Another round of heavy fog rolled into the Cajon Pass Thursday morning, triggering warnings from authorities a day after a multi-car pileup in the same area injured at least 17 people.Traffic seemed to be flowing normally for the most part Thursday, but authorities cautioned drivers about the reduced visibility on the roadway.A warning was in place for commuters to avoid the area if possible, following the Wednesday pileup on the southbound 15 Freeway between Oak Hills and Highway 138.The chain-reaction wreck involved 20 to 30 vehicles and caused a closure of the freeway for nearly two hours.