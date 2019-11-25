Southern California traffic: Most residents view it as major problem, some call it a crisis

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- In an exclusive Eyewitness New poll, more than half of Southern Californians described traffic where they live as a "major problem," with 11% even calling it "a crisis."
The poll, which was conducted by Survey USA, also presented the question, "How do you get around Southern California?"
An overwhelming 81% said they get around using their own car; 10% use public transportation, 3% use a ride-sharing service; and 3% walk. The remaining people said they use some other form of transportation.
Eyewitness News is taking a close look at traffic in Southern California, focusing on possible solutions and what's being done to improve it.
