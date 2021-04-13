SeaWorld San Diego reopens some roller coasters, rides

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10320065" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SeaWorld San Diego reopened to the public Sunday following a two-month closure due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the park's rides will remain closed for the time being.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) -- SeaWorld San Diego reopened some of its roller coasters and thrill rides with limited capacity Monday.It's all thanks to the state's new theme park regulations. Not all rides were back in action, as some other rides and attractions will reopen at a later date.As with the Disney parks, admission is limited to California residents only for the time being.Capacity is limited to 25% and groups can contain no more than three households.Masks and physical distancing are required.SeaWorld reopened in February, but could only operate as a zoo and aquarium, not as a theme park.