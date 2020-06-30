5.1-magnitude earthquake hits Nevada, USGS says

NEVADA (KABC) -- A 5.1-magnitude earthquake hit western-central Nevada early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The quake was reported around 2:24 a.m. about 18 miles north-northwest from Mina.Mina is more than 200 miles northwest of Las Vegas and about 120 miles south of Reno.It was not immediately clear if the quake caused any damage or injuries.Last month, a powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake hit a remote area of western Nevada, and the shaking was felt as far away as California's Central Valley and other parts of the state.