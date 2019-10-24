Vegetation fire erupts in San Bernardino along Highway 18; at least 30 acres burned

SAN BERNARDINO: #SBCoFD on scene of a VEGETATION FIRE near Old Waterman Canyon rd / Hwy 18. ME227 on scene reporting 30-35 acres light fuels, wind driven fire with a rapid ROS. @SanBernardinoNF taking lead with UOP. Krn — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 24, 2019

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a wind-driven vegetation fire that has burned at least 30 acres along Highway 18 early Thursday morning, officials said.The fire is burning near Old Waterman Canyon Road and Highway 18, according to San Bernardino County Fire. The blaze was burning close to Cal State San Bernardino.Firefighters were on scene as early as 2:20 a.m. battling the blaze, which officials said was burning at rapid rate of speed.According to the San Bernardino National Forest, there was a possibility of road closures.Forest Service firefighters were tackling the blaze, alongside county firefighters.