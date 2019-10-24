Vegetation fire erupts in San Bernardino along Highway 18; at least 30 acres burned

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a wind-driven vegetation fire that has burned at least 30 acres along Highway 18 early Thursday morning, officials said.

The fire is burning near Old Waterman Canyon Road and Highway 18, according to San Bernardino County Fire. The blaze was burning close to Cal State San Bernardino.

Firefighters were on scene as early as 2:20 a.m. battling the blaze, which officials said was burning at rapid rate of speed.



According to the San Bernardino National Forest, there was a possibility of road closures.

Forest Service firefighters were tackling the blaze, alongside county firefighters.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
