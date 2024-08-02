L.A. back-to-school drive kicks off. Here's how to find a school supply drive near you

With back-to-school season in full swing, free community drives could greatly benefit families in need of new school supplies.

SYLMAR, Calif. (KABC) -- Back-to-school season is in full swing, and organizations are gearing up to ensure every student has the tools to succeed in the classroom.

City National Bank helped L.A. Family Housing hold its annual Back-to-School Extravaganza in Sylmar on Thursday.

Thanks to supporters, students received new backpacks, school supplies, clothes and shoes to families experiencing homelessness and receiving services from L.A. Family Housing.

The organization's mission is to uplift individuals out of homelessness and poverty by providing them a "continuum of housing enriched with supportive services," according to their website.

"We're here to help the parents on their journey out of homelessness," L.A. Family Housing President and CEO Stephanie Klasky-Gamer said. "So as best as we can support the kids, so the parents feel of clear mind to be able to focus on their housing plan, that's our job."

You can donate to the organization's Amazon wish list here.

