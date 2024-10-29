Inland Empire family goes all-out with Dodgers mancave at home

An Ontario family shows their love for the Dodgers by building an elaborate mancave in their home, with thousands of memorabilia items.

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- More than a decade ago, Jeff Montero started assembling his collection of Dodgers memorabilia into an elaborate tribute room in his Ontario home.

Over the years it's grown into an impressive display featuring thousands of items, including bobbleheads, framed jerseys, photos and other memorabilia, plus multiple TVs to watch the game.

He says the room was started as his sort of mancave refuge from a household of women. But now he loves that his four daughters and wife have adopted his fandom and watch games there too.

"That's how it started. Now they've grown to like it and we share it as a family. We watch the most important games here at the house together."