Spark of Love: Children receive surprise free shopping spree at Walmart in Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- As part of Spark of Love's annual holiday toy drive, children from three families in need were treated to a surprise free shopping spree at a Walmart Supercenter in Burbank.

Burbank Fire Department firefighters and the Boys and Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley helped them shop for the holidays.

Each child received up to $200 to spend on anything in the store.

Eleven-year-old Cayden jumped for joy picking out a Hot Wheels toy set while shopping with Fire Capt. Chris Piligian.

"He grabbed my hand and I was like alright we're doing this let's go," Piligian said.

The families chosen are low-income and have a child with special needs, who's part of the Boys and Girls Club of Burbank's Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program.

"Seeing the joy of the kids but also seeing relief and happiness that the parents have that they're able to do this is the best," said Shanna Warren, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Burbank and Greater East Valley.

The fire department also gave each family a $100 gift card, and Walmart provided each family with a cart full of food for the holidays.

"The ham, the turkey, the stuffing and even a pie," said Walmart Store Manager Hal Hallmon.

You can drop off new, unwrapped toys and sports equipment at any Southern California fire station or your neighborhood Subaru retailer. You can also text "SPARK" to 24365 to give a new toy.

Our toy drive runs through Christmas Eve.