Young Dodgers fan gets creative with World Series trophy Halloween costume

This young Dodgers fan knocked it out of the park with his creative World Series trophy Halloween costume!

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers proved to be a very popular costume on Halloween!

One fan got creative with his outfit, dressing up as the World Series trophy, also known as the Commissioner's Trophy. He was also sporting a Mookie Betts uniform!

He's not the only local young fan to be inspired by the Dodgers for his Halloween costume. Nine-year-old Ryan from Covina showed his Dodger pride with a spectacular homemade costume of a Shohei Ohtani baseball card.

Mom Cheyanne Cortez says her son has played baseball since he was just 4 years old and has been going to Dodger games since he was a baby. And as you might imagine -- Ohtani is his favorite player.

