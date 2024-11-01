Young Dodgers fan gets creative with World Series trophy Halloween costume

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Dodgers proved to be a very popular costume on Halloween!
One fan got creative with his outfit, dressing up as the World Series trophy, also known as the Commissioner's Trophy. He was also sporting a Mookie Betts uniform!
He's not the only local young fan to be inspired by the Dodgers for his Halloween costume. Nine-year-old Ryan from Covina showed his Dodger pride with a spectacular homemade costume of a Shohei Ohtani baseball card.
Mom Cheyanne Cortez says her son has played baseball since he was just 4 years old and has been going to Dodger games since he was a baby. And as you might imagine -- Ohtani is his favorite player.
