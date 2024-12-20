Stoudtburg Village offers beautiful views of unique European architecture

Adamstown, Pa -- Stoudtburg Village was inspired by the town of Rothenburg, Germany. It was founded in 1999 by Ed and Carol Stout who were fond of the German town and wanted to bring that to Lancaster. The village is comprised of various shops and the owners live above." We have residents that live here. We have 98 properties. Most of our shopkeepers own the property that they work out of," says shop owner, Andrea Binetti

Visitors can walk the red-pebbled walkways that wind through the village to get an up-close look at the old-world architecture of the homes and shops.

Stoudtburg Village is located in Adamstown, Lancaster County.