Police working to identify boy found in suitcase in heavily wooded part of Indiana

The boy was found near Sellersburg in Washington County, Indiana Saturday, CNN reported.
Police described the suitcase in which he was found as having a hard-shell with a bright, bold pattern, featuring a "Welcome to Las Vegas" sign.
An autopsy on the child didn't determine a definitive cause of death.
A toxicology report may provide more answers, but that could take three to six weeks.
Authorities said the top priority right now is determining the boy's identity.
They believe he was about 5 years old and died within the last week.
He was a thin child, roughly 4 feet tall.
Police said they don't have any solid indication that he was from the area, so the search for clues is nationwide.
A national tip line has been set up.
Anyone with information that could help identify the boy is urged to call Detective Matt Busick with the Indiana State Police at 1-812-248-4374 or 1-800-872-6743.