SoCal weather: Clouds, cool evening temps in store for weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Clouds and cool evening temperatures will be rolling into Southern California for the weekend.The Grapevine might see a light snowfall.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see party cloudy skies with a chance of early morning drizzle and a high of 64 Saturday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 63 with a low of 49 Saturday evening.