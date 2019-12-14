SoCal weather: Clouds, cool evening temps in store for weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Clouds and cool evening temperatures will be rolling into Southern California for the weekend.
The Grapevine might see a light snowfall.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see party cloudy skies with a chance of early morning drizzle and a high of 64 Saturday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 63 with a low of 49 Saturday evening.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News