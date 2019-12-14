Weather

SoCal weather: Clouds, cool evening temps in store for weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Clouds and cool evening temperatures will be rolling into Southern California for the weekend.

The Grapevine might see a light snowfall.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see party cloudy skies with a chance of early morning drizzle and a high of 64 Saturday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see a high of 63 with a low of 49 Saturday evening.

