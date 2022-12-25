Suspect throws drugs out car during Westminster chase, police say: 'It looked like a snowstorm'

A suspect reportedly tossed drugs out of his car window during a high-speed chase in Westminster Friday night in what investigators said looked like "a snowstorm."

According to police, officers tried pulling over 60-year-old Tim Hughes of Downey at around 11 p.m. near Westminster and Beach boulevards.

That's when Hughes refused to pull over and a chase ensued, investigators said.

One of the officers involved in the pursuit said "it looked like a snowstorm" as Hughes reportedly began throwing the drugs from the vehicle.

More than six ounces of methamphetamine and seven ounces of fentanyl were seized, according to police. Officers also found 300 fentanyl pills, an ounce of heroin and around $6,000 cash in Hughes' vehicle.

Hughes was arrested and is facing several charges, including possession of narcotics for sales, felony evading, and destruction of evidence.

No injuries were reported.