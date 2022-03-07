animal rescue

Whale rescued in Malibu euthanized due to extent of injuries, California Wildlife Center says

"The whale was in poor health and had sustained many injuries as a result of hitting against low tide rocks," officials said.
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A whale that was rescued off of a Malibu beach over the weekend was euthanized due to the extent of its injuries, wildlife officials tell ABC7.

According to a spokesperson for the California Wildlife Center, crews responded to reports of an adult Pygmy sperm whale found stranded in the Malibu Lagoon Sunday afternoon.

Photos posted on Twitter by the Los Angeles County Fire Department's lifeguard division showed crews rescuing the whale, which appeared to have sustained serious injuries.



"The whale was in poor health and had sustained many injuries as a result of hitting against low tide rocks," said the California Wildlife Center in a statement. "Working with NOAA, we opted to humanely euthanize the animal in order to prevent additional suffering."

According to the NOAA, Pygmy sperm whales, like all marine mammals, are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.



