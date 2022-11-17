Wrong-way driver who slammed into law-enforcement recruits in Whittier arrested, authorities say

Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez of Diamond Bar was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with attempted murder on a peace officer(s).

New surveillance video shows a wrong-way driver slamming into a group of law-enforcement recruits in Whittier on Wednesday. WARNING: The video is graphic and has been edited for broadcast purposes.

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- The 22-year-old driver who slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in Whittier has been arrested, authorities announced.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday and has been charged with attempted murder on a peace officer(s).

Additional charges are currently pending, authorities said.

The incident unfolded early Wednesday morning in the South Whittier area near Mills Avenue and Trumball Street.

Authorities said Gutierrez was driving the wrong way when he crashed straight into the group of recruits.

Surveillance of the incident recorded from a nearby backyard shows the group of recruits running in tight formation along the side of the road, escorted by two cruisers at the back of the columns.

The SUV is driving on the left side of the road and does not appear to slow down or swerve as it heads directly into the jogging group.

Video shows SUV slam into recruits

The collision left the 25 recruits with injuries ranging from head trauma to loss of limbs. One remains hospitalized on a ventilator.

Gutierrez, who's from Diamond Bar, is reportedly cooperating with authorities. He's currently being held on a $2 million bail.

The sheriff's department said investigators plan on presenting this case to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office on Friday.