Driver accused of injuring 25 recruits in Whittier crash released from custody

Authorities arrested a 22-year-old driver who they believe intentionally slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in Whittier.

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A 22-year-old Diamond Bar man who authorities believe intentionally slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits in Whittier was released from custody Thursday evening due to insufficient evidence, according to jail records.

Nicholas Joseph Gutierrez was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder on peace officers after 25 recruits suffered injuries ranging from minor to critical, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The case was expected to be presented to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office on Friday, but Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on a cable news network that the suspect would be "provisionally" released as investigators worked to build a stronger case against him.

A Sheriff's Department detective told Eyewitness News that the act is believed to be intentional after more interviews, videos and physical evidence were collected.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva previously said the crash was an accident, however, authorities say that was based on preliminary information, as authorities continued to investigate. Further evidence collected led them to believe the suspect intentionally slammed into the group.

The incident unfolded early Wednesday morning in the South Whittier area near Mills Avenue and Trumball Street.

The collision left the 25 recruits with injuries ranging from head trauma to loss of limbs.

