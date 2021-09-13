caught on video

Shocking video shows woman being kicked down NYC subway escalator

EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Woman kicked down subway escalator in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY -- Police in New York City are looking for a man behind a brutal attack at a Brooklyn subway station, and they're hoping surveillance video of the horrific incident will lead to an arrest.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. on September 9 at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station in Boerum Hill, and the video shows the man kicking the woman in the chest after he walked past her on the stairs.

The 32-year-old victim, who didn't want her name used, said the man pushed his way past her as they rode up the escalator to the street, and she told him he should have said, "Excuse me."

SEE ALSO: America Strong: Lincoln University professor goes viral for holding student's baby during class
EMBED More News Videos

When Imani Lamarr told her professor she had to miss class because she couldn't find a babysitter, his answer was 'No.'



"He just kicked me out of nowhere," she said. "And I just came tumbling down the escalator, past everyone, all the way to the bottom floor."

She suffered cuts and bruises to her back, arms, legs, right knee, right thigh and left ankle, but she declined medical attention.

"'Say excuse me,' that's the New York way,' and that was it," she said. "And then out of nowhere, he felt the need to have to kick me down the stairs. You know, as if I had the audacity to address him and tell him and say, 'Excuse me,' at that moment. He felt like he just had to kick me down."

The victims said the experience has left her traumatized, and she's worried because the suspect remains at large four days later.

"Seeing him and also his physical stature, you know, he looks pretty dangerous," she said. "And just being around someone that looks like that makes me feel vulnerable."

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkattacksubway crimewoman attackedcaught on videowoman assaultedu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Alleged driver arrested in string of robberies on Melrose
Video: Sidewalk diners robbed at gunpoint on Melrose
LAPD searching for stabbing suspect in attack caught on video
Hatchet-wielding assailant attacks man at bank ATM in New York: VIdeo
TOP STORIES
California recall: President Biden to visit Long Beach Monday
USC fires football coach Clay Helton
Michael K. Williams' sister reflects on her brother's life, legacy
IRS to start sending out next child tax credit payments this week
Former rival gang members write book together
British actress found safe after going missing from LA home
Mother killed by hit-and-run driver while crossing street with son
Show More
Man turned away from 43 hospitals packed with COVID patients dies
Squaw Valley changes 'offensive' name of famed resort
LAPD officers sue city over COVID vaccination requirement
Oldest US veteran of WWII celebrates his 112th birthday
3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Thousand Oaks area
More TOP STORIES News