CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --Authorities arrested a 22-year-old woman and 17-year-old boy on suspicion of killing an infant whose body was found abandoned near the 15 Freeway in Corona.
In July, authorities responded to the area of Cajalco Road and the 15 Freeway after bystanders made the shocking discovery.
Authorities took the infant's body to the Riverside County coroner's office to find out the cause of death, but coroner's officials said the cause remains undetermined.
On Dec. 6, Corona police and other emergency personnel buried the infant, called Baby Jane Doe, at Sunnyslope Cemetery. Following the funeral, officials were given a tip in the case.
The next day, authorities interviewed Shawna Andritch, of Corona, and the juvenile about the case. Based on the interviews, Andritch was taken into custody that day. The juvenile was taken into custody on Wednesday.
Authorities said both were arrested on suspicion of murder and the case has been referred to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office for prosecution.
Anyone with more information is urged to call Detective Mario Hernandez at (951) 279-3659.