LACOFD holds assessment for annual women's academy for potential new recruits

The LACOFD held an assessment on Saturday to pick 50 to 70 new participants in its annual women's academy.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Young women from all over Southern California showed off what they are made of at the one-day assessment for the seventh annual L.A. County Fire Women's Prep Academy.

Those selected for the program will take on training for the next five Saturdays to expose them to the demands of being a member of the profession as well as what it would be like to train at the L.A. County Fire Recruit Academy.

Participants will go through the physical fitness aspects of being a firefighter and learn hands-on skills such as how to work with extension ladders and pulling and laying down hose.

The program will select 50 to 70 participants to continue in the training.