Local artist ZLA creates a sweet illustration for Feed SoCal

"I first got started in art very early on. I was maybe about five or six...just drawing every day. Sketches, murals, mazes...anything I could do. That's kind of how my work developed, and I still do it today," ZLA said.
He created the t-shirt design first, then went out to South Los Angeles and painted it into a mural to raise awareness for our 10th annual food drive.
Z added, "I'm very honored, actually to be a part of something like Feed SoCal. Whenever I can, I try to give back. As an artist, it's always fun to be able to donate your time and art to such a good cause."
"I was just thinking about fruits and vegetables, obviously. And also feeding the community in a healthy way. So that's what I'm trying to represent."
ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time to create t-shirt designs to support our 10th annual Feed SoCal food drive.
"It's important for me to be a part of Feed SoCal because it gives me a chance to give back to the community that's given me so much. And this is a great way to raise some money for food banks and for those who are struggling," Z stated.
"Art is so important right now because I think it helps really lift the human spirit. You know, that burst of creativity. I think people feed off of that and I think it helps brighten their day. So it's definitely a positive thing for people to see."
ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the exclusive ZLA-designed t-shirt to support our 10th annual Feed SoCal campaign.
To purchase a t-shirt, visit ABC7's apparel shop.