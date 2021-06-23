feed socal

Local artist ZLA creates a sweet illustration for Feed SoCal

He created the t-shirt design first, then went out to South LA and painted it into a mural to raise awareness for our food drive
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Local artist ZLA has donated his time and talent to create wearable works of art for Feed SoCal!

"I first got started in art very early on. I was maybe about five or six...just drawing every day. Sketches, murals, mazes...anything I could do. That's kind of how my work developed, and I still do it today," ZLA said.

He created the t-shirt design first, then went out to South Los Angeles and painted it into a mural to raise awareness for our 10th annual food drive.

Z added, "I'm very honored, actually to be a part of something like Feed SoCal. Whenever I can, I try to give back. As an artist, it's always fun to be able to donate your time and art to such a good cause."

"I was just thinking about fruits and vegetables, obviously. And also feeding the community in a healthy way. So that's what I'm trying to represent."

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time to create t-shirt designs to support our 10th annual Feed SoCal food drive.

Dezmundo used his Hyde Park mural to create wearable works of art to fight food insecurity



"It's important for me to be a part of Feed SoCal because it gives me a chance to give back to the community that's given me so much. And this is a great way to raise some money for food banks and for those who are struggling," Z stated.

"Art is so important right now because I think it helps really lift the human spirit. You know, that burst of creativity. I think people feed off of that and I think it helps brighten their day. So it's definitely a positive thing for people to see."

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the exclusive ZLA-designed t-shirt to support our 10th annual Feed SoCal campaign.

To purchase a t-shirt, visit ABC7's apparel shop.
