A passenger was injured when a shot was fired at a bus on the 10 Freeway in the West Los Angeles area, authorities said.The incident happened around 12:37 p.m. on the westbound 10 near the 405 Freeway interchange.One person was injured in a FlixBus. A window on the bus was visibly shattered as investigators looked into the incident.The CHP issued a SigAlert for the transition road.One person was transported to a local hospital.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.