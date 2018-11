EMBED >More News Videos Here's what we know about those who died in a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill. At least a dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire.

EMBED >More News Videos The mother of one of the victims killed in the shooting that erupted at a Thousand Oaks bar said she was done receiving thoughts and prayers and pushed for better gun control.

There are 12 white crosses outside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks - one for each victim killed in last week's mass shooting The crosses were created by retired Chicago carpenter Greg Zanis, who also made 58 crosses in honor of the Las Vegas mass shooting victims The 12 crosses were placed just outside the Borderline Bar & Grill. The crosses have the names of all 12 victims killed in the mass shooting.The crosses make up part of a makeshift memorial outside the nightclub. Area resident Michelle Kam-Biron came out to the memorial to pay her respects Monday morning.She said she read about the crosses on a Facebook post."I was just touched that someone from across the country could feel the pain that we're feeling here in Thousand Oaks," Kam-Biron said. "That he sacrificed all that time and trouble and made all these crosses for these victims of such a tragic and terrible event that happened - it was just touching, and that's what brought me out here."Kam-Biron described the massacre as "senseless.""The guns...I don't want to get into politics, but it's terrible, losing one's life over such a senseless act," Kam-Biron said.