THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Borderline bar shooting: 12 crosses placed outside nightclub to honor slain victims

EMBED </>More Videos

There are 12 white crosses outside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks - one for each victim killed in last week's mass shooting.

By and ABC7.com staff
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
There are 12 white crosses outside the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks - one for each victim killed in last week's mass shooting.

The crosses were created by retired Chicago carpenter Greg Zanis, who also made 58 crosses in honor of the Las Vegas mass shooting victims.

RELATED: Thousand Oaks shooting: Big brother-to-be, soon-to-retire sergeant among the victims
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what we know about those who died in a shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill. At least a dozen people were killed when a gunman opened fire.


The 12 crosses were placed just outside the Borderline Bar & Grill. The crosses have the names of all 12 victims killed in the mass shooting.

The crosses make up part of a makeshift memorial outside the nightclub. Area resident Michelle Kam-Biron came out to the memorial to pay her respects Monday morning.

She said she read about the crosses on a Facebook post.

MORE: Mom of Thousand Oaks shooting victim calls for better gun control, no longer wants 'thoughts and prayers'
EMBED More News Videos

The mother of one of the victims killed in the shooting that erupted at a Thousand Oaks bar said she was done receiving thoughts and prayers and pushed for better gun control.


"I was just touched that someone from across the country could feel the pain that we're feeling here in Thousand Oaks," Kam-Biron said. "That he sacrificed all that time and trouble and made all these crosses for these victims of such a tragic and terrible event that happened - it was just touching, and that's what brought me out here."

Kam-Biron described the massacre as "senseless."

"The guns...I don't want to get into politics, but it's terrible, losing one's life over such a senseless act," Kam-Biron said.

PHOTOS: Mass shooting at nightclub in Thousand Oaks, California
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mass shootingshootingnightclubventura county sheriff's departmentcollege studentsthousand oaks mass shootingThousand OaksVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: Stepdad, son recall terrifying moments gunfire erupted
THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING
Community center helps shooting survivors, wildfire evacuees in same week
Memorial service to be held for slain Sgt. Ron Helus
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Thousand Oaks shooting: Gunman died from self-inflicted gunshot
More thousand oaks mass shooting
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire spreads to 143 square miles, 20 percent containment
Agoura Hills restaurant gives meals to firefighters battling Woolsey Fire
Couple says they'll rebuild despite losing home in Woolsey Fire
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey, Hill fires
Wind-driven brush fire burns near CSU San Bernardino
29 dead in Camp Fire in Butte County, 228 remain missing
Couple saves neighbors' Malibu homes from burning
Woolsey Fire prompts boil water notice for customers
Show More
Residents express concerns during Woolsey Fire town hall meeting
Member of Malibu City Council injured in Woolsey Fire
Brown says climate change will continue to affect CA wildfires
SoCal Edison warns 44k customers about potential safety shutoff
Strong winds put surrounding communities near Porter Ranch on edge
More News