Brush fire in Santiago Canyon area near Irvine explodes to 2,000 acres, prompts mandatory evacuations

The blaze, dubbed the Silverado Fire, was reported just after 6:45 a.m. and has already burned 50 acres in the area of Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
Crews rapidly launched an aggressive fight against the flames as winds caused them to move with a "moderate rate of spread," eventually jumping the 241 Freeway and prompting evacuation orders, officials said.
#SantiagoFire2020: University Community Center (1 Beech Tree Lane) and Quail Hill Community Center (35 Shady Canyon Drive) are available as care and shelter facilities. #Irvine— Irvine Police Department (@IrvinePolice) October 26, 2020
By 9 a.m., mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents in the Orchard Hills neighborhood. The established evacuation zone is for homes north of Irvine Boulevard from Bake Parkway to Jamboree Road.
RELATED | What to prepare in case of a wildfire evacuation
The blaze prompted the closure of Santiago Canyon Road at Jamboree Road, according the Orange Police Department. The 241 Freeway was closed from Santiago Canyon Road to the 133 Freeway.
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.